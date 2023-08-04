Fight over omelette ends in man’s murder 

August 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kalpakkam police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his 30-year-old relative to death during a quarrel over sharing an omelette while drinking alcohol.

The victim was identified as E. Chellapan, 30, and the arrested as his relative M. Murugan, 32, both from Uyyalikuppam near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district. The police said that on Thursday night, the two fought over sharing an omelette while consuming alcohol near a car showroom on East Coast Road, Pudupattinam. Murugan allegedly hit Chellappan with a log, killing him on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body of Chellappan to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortem and arrested Murugan.

