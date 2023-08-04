HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fight over omelette ends in man’s murder 

August 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalpakkam police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his 30-year-old relative to death during a quarrel over sharing an omelette while drinking alcohol. 

The victim was identified as E. Chellapan, 30, and the arrested as his relative M. Murugan, 32, both from Uyyalikuppam near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district. The police said that on Thursday night, the two fought over sharing an omelette while consuming alcohol near a car showroom on East Coast Road, Pudupattinam. Murugan allegedly hit Chellappan with a log, killing him on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body of Chellappan to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortem and arrested Murugan. 

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.