ADVERTISEMENT

Fight between cousins ends in murder at Thirukazhukundram

Published - May 17, 2024 01:28 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man was killed after an argument with his 55-year-old cousin in Thirukazhukundram on Thursday (May 16) night. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district police said L. Chinnakannu belonging to the Irular community was residing in Mandapam street of Keerapakkam near Thirukazhikundram. On Thursday night Chinnakannu had consumed liquor and was sleeping on a mat when his cousin D. Kattumbadi residing in the same locality stepped on the mat with his slippers on. Chinnakannu abused Kattumbadi who drew a knife from his pocket and slashed him in the face. Chinnakannu was rushed in to the Chengalpattu Government hospital. However he died within a few hours of being admitted. 

The Thirukazhukundram police arrested Kattumbadi. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US