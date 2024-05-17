GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fight between cousins ends in murder at Thirukazhukundram

Published - May 17, 2024 01:28 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man was killed after an argument with his 55-year-old cousin in Thirukazhukundram on Thursday (May 16) night. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district police said L. Chinnakannu belonging to the Irular community was residing in Mandapam street of Keerapakkam near Thirukazhikundram. On Thursday night Chinnakannu had consumed liquor and was sleeping on a mat when his cousin D. Kattumbadi residing in the same locality stepped on the mat with his slippers on. Chinnakannu abused Kattumbadi who drew a knife from his pocket and slashed him in the face. Chinnakannu was rushed in to the Chengalpattu Government hospital. However he died within a few hours of being admitted. 

The Thirukazhukundram police arrested Kattumbadi. 

