Fifth Police Commission invites suggestions from public to improve services

November 24, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Police Commission has invited suggestions from the public to make police services better in the State. The Fifth Police Commission, which was constituted by the present government last year, has been functioning at the campus of Police Training College, Ashok Nagar.

A notification from Additional Director General of Police, Crime/Member Secretary of the Commission, said the public could send their suggestions to the following address: The Chairman, Fifth Police Commission, Police Training College Campus, or mail them to fifthpolicecommission@gmail.com.

Those wanting to submit suggestions in person can come to the commission from December 5 between 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. They can also contact the Superintendent of Police, Fifth Police Commission, at 9791987112.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.