Fifth edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Changemakers Awards will be held today

Event celebrates individuals and organisations that have brought change in society

November 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth edition of The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards, which celebrates individuals and organisations that have brought change in society, will be held in New Delhi on November 3.

R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy will give away the awards to the winners. The awards will be given across six categories: Social Transformation; Digital Transformation; Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker; Iconic Changemaker; and Changemaker of the Year.

Nearly 745 nominations were received from the public and readers. They were evaluated by The Hindu BusinessLine along with knowledge partners Deloitte and Ashoka. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner.

The validated nominees were sent to an independent jury headed by M. Damodaran, former Chairman, SEBI. Other members of the jury were Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice-chairman, Cognizant; Pallavi Shroff, managing partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Poonam Natarajan, founder, Vidyasagar; Harish Bhat, brand custodian, Tata Sons; Suchitra Ella, managing director, Bharat Biotech; and V.Sumantran, chairman, InterGlobe Aviation. The jury met in Chennai last month to choose the winners.

The ceremony on Friday would include music events, talks, and discussions. Some of the previous award winners include National Payments Corporation of India, GST Council, ISRO, Rani Bang and Abhay Bang, Bezwada Wilson, Arunachalam Muruganandam, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, and Government e-Marketplace.

The presenting partner for the event is Sastra University and associate partners are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Casagrand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Punjab and Sind Bank, United India Insurance, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, GAIL, and NTPC. While Jammu and Kashmir Bank is banking partner, Big Basket is online grocery partner. The tourism partner is Bihar Tourism, education partner S.S.V.M. Institutions, television partner NewsX, gifting partner Anand Prakash, knowledge partners Deloitte and Ashoka, and validation partner Niiti Consulting.

The link to view the event live: https://bit.ly/BLCM23.

