‘Green Goddesses’, a collective that encourages sustainable living practices, has announced the 5th edition of Naturally Chennai, a one-day festival featuring eco-friendly, organic, handcrafted products, at Savera Hotel on June 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.. The event will also recognise green champions. “This year, we are proud to recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the cause of sustainability,” a press release said.

