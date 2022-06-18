FICCI to host HR Score Awards 2022

Presentation ceremony to be held on June 30

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will host FICCI HR Score 2022 Awards at Hotel ITC Grand Chola on June 30.

The objective of the programme is to recognise the best HR practices. The Hindu is the Print Media partner for the event.

FICCI-TNSC (Tamil Nadu State Council) will present the awards in eight categories — four for large corporations and public sector firms and four for small-scale and medium-scale industries.

Awards would be given under individual categories, including Lifetime Achievement Award for Senior HR Leaders with 25 years experience and HR executives and managers.

The last date for submission of applications is June 20. For further details, contact S. Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Director, FICCI-TNSC,(80656047166) or mail to s.santhoshkumar@ficci.com.