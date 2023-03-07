FICCI FLO gives away women achievers’ awards

March 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

“At the core of my political ideology and the political movement I identify with, the empowerment of women is a huge building block, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

He was speaking at the FICCI FLO Women Achievers’ Awards function in the city, on Tuesday.

“Having experienced the mentorship and leadership of many women, I am convinced that it is invaluable to have the participation of women who bring in a different perspective based on their life experiences. I have always been an advocate of increasing the participation of women across spheres,” the Finance Minister said.

Congratulating the awardees, Mr. Thiagarajan said that more such forerunners would greatly benefit the society.

Mariazeena Johnson, Managing Director, Sathyabama University, spoke on the occasion as well, and acknowledged the efforts of the awardees and lauded their journey so far.

The awards were given in five categories. Swetha Kochar, partner, PKC Management Consulting, was awarded in the entrepreneur category, and Rajshri Sai, promoter and director, Impactree Data Technologies, was given award in the upcoming entrepreneur category.

In the professional category, Kavitha Selvaraj, founder, Cityworks Design Consultants, was awarded, and Girija Ramanathan, founder and MD, Sampradaya, was honoured in the social entrepreneur (Individual) category.

TANKER Foundation and its managing trustee Latha Kumaraswamy received the award in the Social Entrepreneur(NGO) category and a special recognition award for an upcoming entrepreneur was given to Vaishnavi Vigneshraja, director, EQauad Engineering Services.

Usha Abhay Jain of Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, received the special recognition award given for the institution. Soulfree, an NGO working with those with spinal cord injuries, was also given a special recognition award, and Preethi Srinivasan, the founder, received it.

Prasanna Vasanadu, chairperson, FICCI FLO -Chennai chapter, said the organisation recognises the accomplishments of women from across Tamil Nadu through these awards annually, and that they were a source of inspiration and motivation for the next generation.