Fewer takers for engineering seats

The State’s engineering colleges are staring at a bleak future. For the first time in the last five years, the number of students seeking admission through single window has fallen drastically.

According to the the Directorate of Technical Education officials, who will be conducting online counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2019 this year, till 5 p.m. on Friday, the last date for submitting applications, 1,32,442 candidates had registered. The deadline for submitting applications was 11.59 p.m. on Friday. This is perhaps the lowest number of applications received so far by the TNEA. In the past few years while more and more management seats were surrendered to the TNEA for admission, fewer students showed interest in the programme.

In 2017, as many as 1.40 lakh candidates registered for admission. In 2018, the number of applicants had seen a slight increase: 1,59,631. TNEA had on offer 1,78,139 seats.

At the start of admissions as many as 16,000 remained vacant. When the final admission data was released two weeks ago, as many as 1.37 lakh seats, including those under management quota, had not been filled. This year, the All India Council for Technical Education reduced the number of seats across the country for engineering.

Yet, it is estimated that the State would have around 1.75 lakh seats at least. Admissions are being made by DoTE instead of Anna University.

Random numbers for applicants will be generated on June 3 and verification of original certificates at TNEA facilitation centres will be done between June 6 and 11. The merit list will be published on June 17. Online counselling will commence for special category from June 20 and for the general category on July 1.