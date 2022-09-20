Fewer shops will be allowed near Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police K.Karthikeyan, Collector B. Murugesh inspected stretches that were cleared of illegal structures in Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration has decided to allow limited number of shops that sell mainly pooja items along the girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai to prevent mushrooming of encroachments, including shops and eateries. Officials said that around 40 shops will be allowed to operate at the Rajagopuram of the temple to make available more road space for walkers. The initiative comes after encroachments, including shops and other commercial establishments were demolished between Rajagopuram and Kamaraj statue, a distance of around two km, a few weeks ago to decongest areas around the temple. Revenue officials have identified at least 1,500 encroachments on the girivalam path that covers Tiruvannamalai town and six villages — Anaipirandan, Athiyandel, Kosalai, Adiannamalai, Adaiyur and Vengikkal. “Parking around the temple area will be streamlined with earmarked spots. The route will also be made easily accessible for ambulances and fire fighters during emergencies,” said V. Vetrivel, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvannamalai. At present, the 14-km-girivalam path has tiled footpath, ornamental and fruit bearing trees on both its sides, birds carvings on 62 withered trees on the path, stone benches, purified water points, washrooms and LED street lights. To ensure safety of visitors, 72 CCTV cameras have been installed, of which 56 cameras were working and maintained by the HR&CE Department. Officials said that most of the girivalam route especially near the basic amenities, local traders had put up plastic chairs and tables, and running business right on the tiled footpaths with the easing of lockdown restrictions since last year (2021). With the temple getting its regular flow of visitors, officials demolished more than one thousand illegal structures on the girivalam path a few weeks ago. On an average, 80,000 visitors come to the temple every day. During Maha Deepam festival, which will be held in November every year, around 25 lakh devotees visit the temple town. As part of the drive, the stretches around the temple were restored to the 10 metre width. Demolition of illegal structures on the two-metre-wide-storm water drains of these stretches were also done to allow walkers to use the closed drain as a footpath. Special teams were also formed by the district administration to monitor any violations on the restrictions imposed for shops along the girivalam path. EOM.///