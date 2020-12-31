Fewer murders, thefts in 2020 compared to 2019, Chennai Police say

In 2020, the number of murder cases reported was 147, while it was 173 in the previous year, the police said

The city police said the number of murder cases and chain snatching offences have been fewer in 2020 compared to 2019. Also, more cases were booked against drug peddlers this year, compared to 2019.

In 2020, the number of murder cases reported was 147, while it was 173 in the previous year. All the 147 murder cases have been solved and the accused have been arrested. Similarly, there has been a substantial reduction in the occurrences of chain snatching. A total of 246 cases were reported in 2020 against 310 cases during the previous year.

After the present Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal took over, the city police also launched a special drive against drugs to weed out narcotic drugs within the city limits. A total of 522 cases have been booked and 2,966 kg of contraband was seized in 2020 as compared to 452 cases booked in the previous year with a seizure of 1,128 kg.

Mr. Aggarwal said, “In order to maintain law and order and to control the activities of rowdies and habitual offenders, the Greater Chennai Police detained 542 anti-social elements under the Goondas Act. A special drive was initiated for the execution of Non Bailable Warrants and more than 2,560 NBWs were executed during the last two months.”

Resorting to legal action against criminals, the Greater Chennai Police got the bail of 123 criminals cancelled to curtail their illegal activities, he said.

“Our emphasis has been to provide police service at the doorsteps [of residents] and build a very good rapport with the public. If people are with us, we are with the people. Then law and order will not be a major problem. It should be taken care of with public cooperation. We should be serving people in different ways,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

The city police also registered 938 cases of mobile snatching thefts. A special impetus was given to the detection of mobile snatching and theft cases. As many as 2,834 mobiles were handed over to the rightful owners after recovery.

Cyber crimes

Cyber crimes were given special emphasis and investigation of cyber-related crimes were decentralised by creating special units at these district level. These cyber units registered 87 FIRs and 1,925 CSRs in a period of 4 months and successfully restored ₹1.56 crore to the victims of the cyber crimes. In addition, the cyber crime units were able to bust fifteen call centres involved in job racketing. The Cyber Crime of Wing of the CCB arrested criminals involved in impersonating police officers’ Facebook accounts and the accused were arrested from Rajasthan.

The murder of 3 members of the same family under the Elephant Gate Police Station’s jurisdiction created a sensation. The special teams were able to solve this case within 36 hours by conducting an investigation in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In order to make the police accessible to the public, the Greater Chennai Police took various proactive measures. During the pandemic, video call grievance redressal was introduced. The Commissioner of Police Mr. Aggarwal himself received 996 grievances and 849 petitions have been disposed of.

Similarly, the city police also took the initiatives of organising foot patrolling in all the Police Stations’ jurisdiction and accepting complaints from the petitioners by the patrol vehicles stationed at the designated locations.

Reduction of fatal accidents

Road safety was another major area of concern for the city police. The efforts of the police led to a reduction in fatal accidents from 1,229 in 2019 to 839 in 2020 -- almost 33%. Traffic police successfully implemented zero traffic violation junctions in four places in the city to ensure road discipline and make motorists follow traffic rules strictly. Mr. Aggarwal said, “This programme will be extended to other places to ensure the city roads are safer and accident free.”