Few takers in State for 5-kg LPG cylinders

Distributors in the State are struggling to sell 5-kg cooking gas cylinders in the market, six years after launch.

Targeted at small families, bachelors, labourers from other States and roadside vendors, the launch of these cylinders was done thrice over six years and the points of sale too varied from petrol bunks to distributors.

However, with the free availability of 14.2-kg domestic and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, there are not many takers for these free-trade licence (FTL) cylinders, said distributors.

“Oil companies are dumping cylinders on us every month. We get around 20-50 refills depending on our selling capacity. There is no specific target for these cylinders. Since every household has domestic cylinders and roadside vendors would rather use commercial cylinders since even those are cheaper than the FTL, nobody is taking them,” said a distributor.

For instance, in April one FTL cylinder was priced at ₹399.50, meaning one kilo was priced at ₹79.9, whereas one 19 kg commercial cylinder was priced at ₹1,405, which means one kg cost the customer ₹73.95. Similarly, one domestic non-subsidised cylinder was priced at ₹722, which means one kilo of LPG cost ₹49.79 and the subsidised refill cost the consumer ₹471.50 where one kilo was priced at ₹33.20.

A distributor said that they had no other option but to take the cylinders since oil companies could take action. “We ask the gas delivery boys to somehow or the other sell these cylinders. At times, we even don’t mind losses since we require the space in the godowns and cannot simply hold on to these small bottles,” he said.

Over a year ago, an LPG-powered clothes iron box was introduced but that too did not take off since most ironwallahs only work on the roadside and do not have space to store the cylinders. These cylinders were also given to Ujjwala yojana beneficiaries when the cost of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinders went up. But not many opted for them since, according to distributors, many households in that category were still using firewood that was freely available.

Oil industry sources said that there was definitely a market for the FTL cylinders, only distributors had to search and find end users. “They cannot sit in one place and sell it like the 14.2 kg cylinder. Each product has its own target,” an official said.