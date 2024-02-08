ADVERTISEMENT

Few Chennai schools get bomb threat mails; hoax, says police

February 08, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails. It turned out to be hoax threat, said police.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the DAV Boys Senior Secondary School at Gopalapuram in Chennai that received bomb threat on February 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

A few popular schools in the city have received emails from an anonymous person claiming that bombs would detonate in their premises in the Greater Chennai City Police limits in the morning. Many schools closed early and asked parents to come and collect the children.

A senior police officer confirmed that someone had sent emails to five schools in the city.

“Following this, our personnel from Greater Chennai City Police/ Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) have been deployed to these schools for anti-sabotage checks. Action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.” It turned out to be hoax threat. Public are requested not to be panic, said police.

The Cyber Crime Police launched an intensive investigation to trace the suspect who sent the mail to these schools.

