Fever survey workers face hurdles

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 23:23 IST

In many areas, residents fight with them for being source of infection

Residents in a few neighbourhoods are reportedly not allowing fever survey workers from visiting homes, alleging danger of fresh infection.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has warned that its officials would file police complaints against such residents who prevented workers from doing their duty.

The Corporation has deployed about 12,000 fever survey workers in 15 zones of the city for surveillance of fever cases.

On Monday, fever survey workers who visited households in ward 32 to check SpO2 and body temperature were prevented from entering the premises.

According to representatives of sanitation inspectors, during one of the visits by fever survey workers to a patient’s residence on the ground floor, a person on the first floor of the building started quarelling with the workers.

“Residents argued with the workers and told them not to visit their place. They alleged that the fever survey workers were the reason for COVID infections in the neighbourhood and asked them details about the officials who sent them,” said a worker.

Police’s reluctance

After the argument, Corporation officials sought help from the police. “But the police came to the location only after three hours. Even after coming three hours late, the police did not take any action against the residents who were arguing with the workers,” said a worker.

After fever survey workers approached the Puzhal police station, the police reportedly sent them away advising them to file the complaint through the zonal officer concerned.

“Now, the fever survey workers are afraid. They are concerned about their safety during their visit to residences of patients without the help of the police,” said a sanitation inspector.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese said fever survey workers had been vaccinated and took precautions to prevent any infection. “There have been a few such incidents earlier. We resolved the issues. Residents have been asked to cooperate with the fever survey workers as they have been sent under the Disaster Management Act,” said Dr. Varghese.