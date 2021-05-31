Fever survey case count to cross 1 lakh

Early detection: A Corporation worker conducting doorstep surveillance at Mugalivakkam on Sunday.

CHENNAI

31 May 2021 00:00 IST

Of the 4.94 lakh symptomatic persons identified, over 96,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far

The number of COVID-19 cases identified by the fever surveillance teams of the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to touch one lakh shortly.

Of the 4.94 lakh people with symptoms identified during fever surveillance at households in the 15 zones of the city, more than 96,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data compiled last week.

The north region, covering areas such as Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Manali, Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram, has reported the highest number of symptomatic people (1.97 lakh) referred for sampling so far. But the cases in the zone (31,219) were less than that of the Central region with 37,720, out of the 1.8 lakh referred for sampling, testing positive. The region consists of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam.

A total of 27,391 patients in the south region tested positive out of the 1.16 lakh referred for sampling during fever surveillance. The region includes the zones of Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

The Corporation has screened 19.8 lakh households every day in the three regions for fever symptoms during the pandemic. Many residents have refused to give details to fever survey workers during their visit to households. However, cumulatively, data has been generated for 55 crore visits to households by fever survey workers.

Valasaravakkam zone reported the largest number of cases, with 13,971 residents identified during fever surveillance.

Sholinganallur, with 1,678 cases, reported the lowest number of cases during fever surveillance.

Over 12,000 workers have been deployed by the Corporation for fever surveillance in the 15 zones.