Coronavirus | Fever camps around Chennai get fewer visitors on Sunday

Officials say the dip was due to the complete lockdown

The average number of visitors at fever camps fell by 37% on Sunday owing to the restrictions on movement of people during the complete lockdown.

The average number of people visiting fever camps was 57 over the past three months. The total number of attendees on Saturday was 24,208, with an average of 48. However, the number fell to 14,445 on Sunday with an average of 36 persons, officials said.

As many as 1,072 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases were identified on Sunday, compared to 1,505 on Saturday, they added.

Kodambakkam registered 54 persons per fever camp and Ambattur registered 47. Kodambakkam recorded the most fever camp visitors for the day. But the highest number of ILI cases was reported in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar., officials said.

The largest number of fever camps were conducted in the Teynampet and Tondiarpet zones. Many camps on Sunday reported fewer visitors in areas such as Anna Nagar and Ambattur, where about 30 camps were held.

Civic workers said residents did not visit the camps because of the complete lockdown. Also, the number of fever camps fell from 501 to 401 on Sunday. This is expected to increase on Monday.

The civic body collected swab samples of 92,485 individuals for testing between May 8 and August 9, when as many as 30,152 camps were conducted, screening a total of 17.1 lakh residents.

Officials said 98,009 ILI cases had been identified in the city so far.

The percentage of symptomatic cases has been high in zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Tiruvottiyur. The highest number of swabs was taken from Tondiarpet in the past three months.

Civic officials said fever camps would be conducted based on the number of COVID-10 cases in a neighbourhood.