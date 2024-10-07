Festive season when part-time stage performers are in spotlight

An eclectic mix of actors

Homemaker Moumita Dutta wore the director’s hat for the fifth time recently on October 2 when The Bengal Association in T. Nagar opened its 91st Durga Puja celebration with a presentation of Sanatani Mahalaya’s “Dasharupe Dashabhuja” on stage. An eclectic mix of 50 actors spanning a wide age band of five to 65 years made sure the play received a rousing response from the audience.

What makes this theatre group special is that they are all members of The Bengal Association who get to display their histrionic skills during occasions such as Dussehra; the anniversary of Rabindranath Tajore; and a raft of other cultural events. This is a loosely structured group that welcomes anyone with an interest in theatre to be part of its programmes.

“This year, I am extremely excited by the fact that we got to perform at the kolu celebration at Raj Bhavan on October 4,” says Moumita. The outcome of the performance would have warmed their hearts, but the effort did not spare them anxious moments. The 1.25-minute play had to be trimmed by at least 40 minutes to present it before the Governor and his guests. “I had to make sure all the actors got to play their role, and also that the essence of Mahalaya was intact despite the trimming of the play,” says Moumita.

The group has been practising for the last one-and-a-half months. She says a majority of her actors are working or studying, so the practice sessions are scheduled for the weekends to suit them.

Besides performing at the Association, the theatre group takes pride in being invited to perform on other platforms. Last year, many of the actors were invited to perform Mahalaya at Bharitya Vidya Bhavan, and also for a folk performance at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

“We look forward to such invitations to showcase Bengal culture and promote inter-state unity and diversity,” says Biplop Bhakta, secretary, The Bengal Association. “We are planning a Pousha Mela-like event in Chennai early next year where our members will receive further exposure.”

Practicals for these students

The MA (Natya) students of Dr. MGR Janaki College for Women are gearing up for a busy festival season. Two final-year students have dance performances lined up, one at a temple in Saidapet and another in Kerala. Four second-year students recently returned after a performance at a temple in Tambaram.

For the upcoming Marghazi season, many students are booked for kutcheris.

With dance, drama, yoga and music being an integral part of the curriculum, students are encouraged to be part of programmes that would give them exposure as well as some pocket money.

“This is a form of earn-while-you-learn programme where we make sure all our students get turns to perform at different platforms,” says Sarjana Suresh, assistant professor with the college.

Started in 2005, the professional course has close to 20 students in each batch. “When a batch of students are performing at an event, the others help with make-up and lighting, which are also covered in the syllabus. The idea is to open up opportunities for our students when they graduate from college,” says the faculty.

Among platforms at which students performed in the past are programmes organised by the Rotary Clubs, the Chess Olympiad held in Mahabalipuram and programmes by cultural associations.

At this year’s Republic Day parade held in New Delhi, students of the department won third place.

“If the call comes at the last minute, we know our students will pull it off,” says Sarjana.

Playing Santa Claus

Every year, before the Yule tide arrives, E.G. Varghese takes time to don the role of the cheerful santa. A home interior artiste specialist, Varghese enjoys dressing up as Santa Claus to entertain people at malls and offices that Christmas event is planned.

A parishioner and founder of Creative Event Organizers Shine Thomas spotted him when he played santa claus during a church celebration and since the last 10 years Varghese has been doing this role with elan. “There is an artiste in me and there’s a special joy in dressing up for this role,” says 58-year-old Varghese. At celebrations in gated communities, Shine Thomas says, residents want to be part of the celebration and not don role of any character, so they approach event organisers.

From the counter to the stage

When 29-year-old Clint Joja is not overseeing operations at a retail outlet, the odds are high he is wearing greasepaint. Passionate about acting since his school days, Clint takes pleasure in taking up gig assignments for event management companies. Recently, he was the face of the Onam celebration at the House of Hiranandani Upscale in Egattur on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Playing Mahabali, he was basking in the attention he received from residents. Reflecting their veneration of the real king, they were bowing to him. Many were seen taking selfies with the part-time actor. In previous years too, gated communities rolled out the red carpet to Clint during Onam celebrations. Besides acting as the Asura king, Clint has donned the roles of Winnie the Poo (for an event organised by a big corporate house), Mickey Mouse and some other characters set in the same mould. Portliness plus a contrast of toughness and benevolence qualifies him for most of these assignments.

“My physique is certainly an advantage, enabling me to portray these characters convincingly. Besides, I am a natural actor and can carry anything with elan,” says Clint, who has been a freelance artiste for close to 10 years.

Clint says he is able to balance his full-time job and his passion for acting as the store is run by his friend. Says Clint, “Due to this factor, I can make myself available whenever a good opportunity comes my way.”

