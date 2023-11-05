Festival season turns a nightmare for residents of bylanes at T. Nagar

November 05, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST

When the festival season starts every year, shoppers besiege the streets of T. Nagar. Ranganathan Street and Usman Road carry unprecedented crowds, forcing the police to install watchtowers and post adequate personnel to minimise the inconvenience to shoppers and to ensure smooth traffic. However, the authorities fail to remove encroachments on Ranganathan Street, the service lanes of Usman Road and the pavements.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation claims that the footpath is meant for the exclusive use of pedestrians, the pavements at T. Nagar are filled with encroachments. The streets abutting Usman Road are affected the most as the shoppers use them as parking lots. Since many apartments are located on these streets, the residents are unable to bring their vehicles out and even enter their homes. The residents, therefore, request the authorities to take measures to remove encroachments and guard the bylanes from becoming parking lots.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Traffic police respond:

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said that this year, steps would be taken to prevent parking of vehicles on the bylanes of T. Nagar to ensure that the residents do not face any inconvenience from unauthorised parking.

Signal not working

The Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road has become a busy road, with thousands of vehicles plying on it every day. Several information technology companies have come up, besides multi-storey commercial and residential buildings.

The junction of Velan Nagar-Erikarai Road on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road is packed with traffic owing to the non-functioning of the signal. Motorists cross the road, unmindful of the oncoming vehicles and the risk of accidents. The Tambaram Police Commissionerate is requested to rectify the snag in the signal for free flow of traffic.

S. Hareesh, Keelkattalai.

