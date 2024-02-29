ADVERTISEMENT

Fertility centre launched at private hospital

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian inaugurated a fertility centre at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the facility - Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre - offered assisted reproductive technology treatments such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilisation and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. It consisted of an embryology laboratory and operation theatres.

The centre has speciality clinics to provide counselling and advice on diet, weight management and mental well-being for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for improving the success rate of pregnancy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

P.M. Gopinath, Director, Reproductive Medicine, Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre said they offer core procedures as well as advanced fertility techniques for the best chances of conception. S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US