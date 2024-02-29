Fertility centre launched at private hospital

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian inaugurated a fertility centre at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the facility - Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre - offered assisted reproductive technology treatments such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilisation and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. It consisted of an embryology laboratory and operation theatres.

The centre has speciality clinics to provide counselling and advice on diet, weight management and mental well-being for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for improving the success rate of pregnancy.

P.M. Gopinath, Director, Reproductive Medicine, Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre said they offer core procedures as well as advanced fertility techniques for the best chances of conception. S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals was present.