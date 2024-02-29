GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fertility centre launched at private hospital

February 29, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament (South Chennai) Thamizhachi Thangapandian inaugurated a fertility centre at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the facility - Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre - offered assisted reproductive technology treatments such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilisation and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. It consisted of an embryology laboratory and operation theatres.

The centre has speciality clinics to provide counselling and advice on diet, weight management and mental well-being for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome for improving the success rate of pregnancy.

P.M. Gopinath, Director, Reproductive Medicine, Maa Kauvery Fertility Centre said they offer core procedures as well as advanced fertility techniques for the best chances of conception. S. Chandrakumar, founder and executive chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.