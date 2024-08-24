GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fertiliser unit refutes allegations of bribery to village leaders in Ennore

Published - August 24, 2024 09:32 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Coromandel International Limited has refuted allegations of bribery linked to reopening its fertiliser unit in Ennore.

Based on recent media reports, former judges and activists on Friday (August 23, 2024) alleged that local community leaders of four fishing villages — Thazhankuppam, Nettukuppam, Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam — in Ennore have received ₹3 crore in cash in return for their ‘cooperation’ when the factory resumes operations.

In response, Coromandel on Saturday (August 24, 2024) clarified that the Ennore unit had resumed the operations of the phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid plants without ammonia storage facility, after fulfilling all directions and compliance requirements of regulatory authorities. The unit has also obtained necessary permissions from all relevant authorities for restarting these plants, it said.

“A section of media reports involving the company’s name are totally baseless and untrue. The company has always been adhering to the highest governance standards and may take appropriate action against any false and misleading information,” a spokesperson of the unit said.

