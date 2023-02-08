Fellowship to examine safety in Chennai public transport open for applications

February 08, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - CHENNAI

A short-term fellowship, ‘Citizens for Safe Mobility’ is now open for applications.

The fellowship is an initiative of the Gender and Policy Lab of the Chennai Corporation along with Delhi-based social organisation Safetipin and its Chennai-based partner, Prajnya.

The fellowship comprises three components: training, audit and presentation, and fellows will examine public transport to understand if it is safe, and gender-inclusive, over a period of 10 days.

The fellowship is open to those above 18 years who can read and write English with a basic ability in speaking Tamil. Those selected will be trained to carry out app-based audits of the safety and accessibility of public transport and collate data and maintain field reports.

Applications are open till February 17. Those who successfully complete the fellowship will be awarded a certificate and ₹3,000 to cover any incidental expenses.

More details regarding the fellowship are available at: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/pdf/Citizens%20for%20Safe%20Mobility%20Fellowship.pdf