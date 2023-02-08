HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fellowship to examine safety in Chennai public transport open for applications

The fellowship is an initiative of the Chennai Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab, along with Delhi-based social organisation Safetipin and its Chennai partner, Prajnya

February 08, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A short-term fellowship, ‘Citizens for Safe Mobility’ is now open for applications.

The fellowship is an initiative of the Gender and Policy Lab of the Chennai Corporation along with Delhi-based social organisation Safetipin and its Chennai-based partner, Prajnya.

The fellowship comprises three components: training, audit and presentation, and fellows will examine public transport to understand if it is safe, and gender-inclusive, over a period of 10 days.

The fellowship is open to those above 18 years who can read and write English with a basic ability in speaking Tamil. Those selected will be trained to carry out app-based audits of the safety and accessibility of public transport and collate data and maintain field reports. 

Applications are open till February 17. Those who successfully complete the fellowship will be awarded a certificate and ₹3,000 to cover any incidental expenses. 

More details regarding the fellowship are available at: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/pdf/Citizens%20for%20Safe%20Mobility%20Fellowship.pdf

Related Topics

Chennai / public transport / road safety

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.