Chennai

Felicitated at home

Senior MTC officials gave colleagues who retired on March 31 a pleasant surprise by visiting their homes and and presenting them pension certificates, work appreciation certificates and sweets.

The release said that the corporation said it usually organises a meeting to felicitate retirees at Pallavan House. But due to the lockdown, officials were asked by the MD to visit the homes of 71 retired employees.

Of the 71 retired employees, 25 were drivers, 17 conductors, 11 technical supervisors, 14 transport supervisors and four, administrative officials, the release said

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 11:33:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/felicitated-at-home/article31231122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY