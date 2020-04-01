Felicitated at home

Senior MTC officials gave colleagues who retired on March 31 a pleasant surprise by visiting their homes and and presenting them pension certificates, work appreciation certificates and sweets.

The release said that the corporation said it usually organises a meeting to felicitate retirees at Pallavan House. But due to the lockdown, officials were asked by the MD to visit the homes of 71 retired employees.

Of the 71 retired employees, 25 were drivers, 17 conductors, 11 technical supervisors, 14 transport supervisors and four, administrative officials, the release said