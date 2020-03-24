FEFSI appeals to stars for help

Film Employees Federation of South India on Monday appealed to actors, directors and technicians to donate to the union to help workers tide over the crising arising out of shutdown because of threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani said the shutdown had affected daily wage earners.

“There are 25,000 workers affiliated to FEFSI. And workers are asking how long this shutdown will continue. They were told that it may continue for the next 15 or 25 days,” he said.

Mr. Selvamani urged the actors, actresses and other technicians who were doing well financially to come out and help the workers.