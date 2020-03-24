Chennai

FEFSI appeals to stars for help

Film Employees Federation of South India on Monday appealed to actors, directors and technicians to donate to the union to help workers tide over the crising arising out of shutdown because of threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani said the shutdown had affected daily wage earners.

“There are 25,000 workers affiliated to FEFSI. And workers are asking how long this shutdown will continue. They were told that it may continue for the next 15 or 25 days,” he said.

Mr. Selvamani urged the actors, actresses and other technicians who were doing well financially to come out and help the workers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 2:05:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/fefsi-urges-stars-to-offer-help/article31147063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY