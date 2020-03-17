Chennai

FEFSI announces film shooting break from March 19

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) announced on Monday that all shooting schedules for Kollywood will stop from March 19, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Even though the number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is low, we have taken this decision keeping in mind the safety of our members. We have decided to suspend all film, television and ad shooting indefinitely,” said R.K. Selvamani, President, FEFSI.

Appealing for cooperation from all film employees and producers in this regard, FEFSI office bearers have said that a decision on when to resume shooting will be taken later.

