Feeder canal between Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs to be improved

January 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

After many years, the Feeder canal, a vital link between the Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs, is set to be improved. The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to take up repair work worth ₹19 crore by the end of this month or in early February.

The Feeder canal branches off at Sirukadal village at the 10.3 km point of the Link canal, which originates from the Poondi reservoir to distribute water to lakes, including Chembarambakkam. The Feeder canal then runs for a distance of 21.5 km to carry water to the Red Hills reservoir.

Officials of the WRD noted that the canal, which was formed in 1983, did not undergo any major improvement project except for minor repair works. Only the initial portion of the canal had concrete lining while the remaining stretch till it joins the reservoir near Thirumullaivoyal has been designed as an earthen channel.

This has often led to a loss of 20%-30% of water transmitted between the reservoirs due to seepage and evaporation. “We are planning to reconstruct the two inlets, desilt and also provide lining in the canal,” said an official.

The channel also carried surplus water of tanks upstream in Koilpadagai, Vellanoor and Aarikkambedu. It can carry a maximum of 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water and is narrow in some stretches. The project period has been fixed as one year as there may be breaks in between to transport water and build storage in the Red Hills reservoir, which is used to meet the city’s drinking water needs. Even now, the canal is carrying nearly 315 cusecs to the waterbody. The reservoir now has a storage of 3,074 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is nearly 93% of its total capacity.

Moreover, the WRD will resume the ₹24-crore project in the Kandaleru-Poondi Canal once the Krishna water completely stops flowing into the Poondi reservoir in about a week. The department had initiated the work to provide lining between 3.88 km and 10 km portion of KP Canal between the State’s entry point at Uthukottai and the Poondi reservoir. “We still have to complete work in the 7 to 10 km point of the KP Canal. We expect to complete it by March or early April,” an official said.

The work will help quicker realisation of Krishna water and prevent the silting of the canal. The WRD also plans to improve the other portions of the 25-km long canal in phases.