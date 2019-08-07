Chennai

Federation to mark its centenary

more-in

The Employers’ Federation of Southern India will inaugurate its centenary celebrations on August 9 at Hotel Le Royal Meridien, Chennai. The celebration will honor former chairmen and senior members. The inaugural function will be followed by a two-day conference — the National Employee Relations Conference — on the topic “Future of Work — Employment, Employability, and Employee Relations”.

Senior industrialists of the federation briefed mediapersons on the genesis of the institution and its evolution, touching upon its role in influencing policies, especially those of labor laws, occupational safety, working conditions and overall employer-employee relations.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2019 5:24:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/federation-to-mark-its-centenary/article28840186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY