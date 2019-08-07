Federation to mark its centenary

The Employers’ Federation of Southern India will inaugurate its centenary celebrations on August 9 at Hotel Le Royal Meridien, Chennai. The celebration will honor former chairmen and senior members. The inaugural function will be followed by a two-day conference — the National Employee Relations Conference — on the topic “Future of Work — Employment, Employability, and Employee Relations”.

Senior industrialists of the federation briefed mediapersons on the genesis of the institution and its evolution, touching upon its role in influencing policies, especially those of labor laws, occupational safety, working conditions and overall employer-employee relations.