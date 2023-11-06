Federation of Motor Vehicles Associations in Chennai go on hunger strike to press for a charter of demands

November 06, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of Federation of Motor Vehicles Associations in Chennai staged a hunger strike at Andarkuppam, Manali on Monday in support of a charter of demands.

The Federation comprising 34 associations for commercial vehicles, including tankers, vans and trailer operators demanded that parking yards must be created for vehicles in north Chennai and Tiruvallur. S.Yuvaraj, coordination committee member, said many heavy vehicles were being forced to halt along arterial roads in Manali and Madhavaram as there were no dedicated parking yards. The Bill passed to raise road tax for motor vehicles in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly must be withdrawn.

The members also want the toll collection from heavy vehicles to be stopped particularly in Mathur that did not provide amenities for lorries. The Federation has deferred plans to go on indefinite strike for now. There are plans to meet Avadi municipal corporation officials on charter of demands on Tuesday.

