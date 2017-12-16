Federation distributes cloth bags to residents

In an effort to discourage people from using non-recyclable plastic bags, office-bearers and members of the Federation of South Madipakkam Residents’ Welfare Association (FSMRWA) are distributing cloth bags to the residents of Madipakkam.

P. Saravana Kumar, secretary, FSMRWA, said, “People must avoid using plastic covers below the thickness of 20 microns.”

He also created awareness about the ill-effects of using plastics and appealed to residents to stop using non-recyclable plastic products. “People must be aware of the toxic nature of plastic waste and its impact on people, particularly children,” he added.

The office-bearers believe that through regular campaigns Madipakkam can be made a plastic-free residential area.

V. Sarasa Kumar, secretary, Sri Madhurakali Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said, “Other alternatives such as jute and paper bags should be used.”

The Federation will distribute the cloth bags to residents in other areas in Puzhuthivakkam, in phases. For details, contact P. Saravana Kumar at 8754400154.