FEDERA seeks relocation ofMTC stop at Gandhi Nagar

Federation of Adyar Residents’ Associations (FEDERA) has requested the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Greater Chennai Corporation to relocate the bus-stop (meant for services going towards Guindy and Saidapet) at Gandhi Nagar on Sardar Patel Road.

For many years, this stop does not have a shelter as there is no space to install one. It is a busy stop as services to Iyyappanthangal, Poonamallee, Koyambedu, T. Nagar, Ambattur, ICF and Ayanavaram halt. Sans shelter, commuters have been braving rain and sweltering sun.

“Here, commuters could be found waiting almost on the carriageway. They are at the risk of being hit by speeding motorists,” says a resident.

Therefore, FEDERA suggests to relocate the stop where there is enough space to install a shelter with seating facilities.

Feb 1, 2020

