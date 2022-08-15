Fedbank robbery case mastermind arrested

Murugan, a staff of the company, was held on Monday

The Fedbank office at Arumbakkam which was robbed on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN M

The City police said a major breakthrough had been achieved in the investigation into the daylight robbery at Fedbank-Gold Loans office in Arumbakkam with the arrest of three accused, including the mastermind Murugan, who was a staff of the company.

On Monday, the City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal inspected the seized jewellery at Arumbakkam police station. Later, he briefed the media persons on the progress made in the case.

At 2.30 p.m on Saturday, the robbery took place in the Fedbank-Gold Loan office. Three persons escaped after looting 31.7 kg of gold jewellery. The police team reached the spot in 20 minutes following an alert from a customer who had visited the office and found three persons - two staff and a watchman - were locked inside the washroom.

Murugan, a staff member of the company, accompanied two associates and committed the offence.

Mr. Jiwal said 11 special teams were formed under the supervision of Additional Commissioner-North, T.S. Anbu, and other officers to trace the accused. The special teams also analysed CCTV footage, call records of the main accused, his movement in the last 10 days and the escape routes of the accused.

Mr. Jiwal said, “We got a breakthrough. Two of the accused were nabbed and 18 kg of gold jewellery were recovered from them within 24 hours. The mastermind, arrested now, will be interrogated shortly. We suspect two or three more persons were involved in the offence. We are searching for them.” He added that there were chances of recovery of the remaining properties in two or three days.

On Sunday, M. Santhosh, 30, and V.Balaji, 28, from Villivakkam were arrested. Murugan was arrested on Monday.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said as per alarm system, the headquarters of the financial institution would get an alert when an unauthorised person opened the vault. The staff said the main accused quickly turned it off.

Most of the accused were from same locality. They had links and and plotted the heist 10 days ago, he said.

The Commissioner added: “Our investigation revealed that the accused thought that they could get easy money and escape easily.”