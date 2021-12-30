Feasibility study under way to reduce flooding along the Adyar

The project aims to widen the upper reaches of the river to mitigate inundation in areas like Tambaram and Mudichur

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is studying the feasibility of widening the upper reaches of Adyar river to mitigate flooding in areas like Tambaram and Mudichur.

The 20-km portion of the river between Vandalur-Wallajahbad Road, Padappai and Thirumudivakkam is narrow and only 10 m to 20 m wide at some stretches. Neighbouring areas are vulnerable to severe flooding when the river’s flow peaks.

Officials of the WRD said the stretch of river along the southern suburbs had a capacity to carry about 14,000-15,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water. Even if it carried 18,000 cusecs, there would be spillover.

The department is studying the possibility of widening the river at vulnerable portions and acquiring lands wherever necessary. There are plans to widen the waterway by about 30 m to increase the carrying capacity to 25,000 cusecs.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited the affected areas in Tambaram after the heavy downpours in November. “Various projects are under way to alleviate flooding in the southern suburbs. We want to provide a permanent flood mitigation solution to areas affected whenever there is heavy flow in the Adyar,” an official.

Once the feasibility study is completed, encroachments would be enumerated, and yet to be urbanised lands would be acquired for the project, officials said.