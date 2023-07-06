HamberMenu
Feasibility study taken up to improve storage along the Kosasthalaiyar river

Conservation of floodwater would reduce flooding in downstream areas, besides recharging the groundwater in the surrounding localities, say officials of the Water Resources Department

July 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
The government has sanctioned ₹5.6 crore to take up a study to utilise surplus water in the Kosasthalaiayar at four places near the Poondi reservoir.

The government has sanctioned ₹5.6 crore to take up a study to utilise surplus water in the Kosasthalaiayar at four places near the Poondi reservoir. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In one of its initiatives to meet the challenges of vagaries of monsoon and reduce the impact of climate change on Chennai, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started a feasibility study to form in-stream storage structures or reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river.

Four locations have been chosen in upstream and downstream portions of Poondi reservoir, which primarily stores water for Chennai, for the study. In a concerted effort to prepare Chennai for the cycle of floods and droughts, the department has begun the study to conserve the flood water and increase water sources for Chennai’s growing water needs. The government sanctioned nearly ₹5.6 crore for the study.

Officials said floodwater would be stored within the river’s width by constructing a regulatory arrangement across the Kosasthalaiyar and made as in-stream storage structure. The locations chosen for the study are between Manavur-Chennai railway line and Kaveripakkam tank and between Pattaraiperumbudur check dam and Manavur-Chennai railway line that are located upstream of Poondi reservoir.

Similarly, two sites chosen downstream of the Poondi reservoir are between Irulipattu check dam and Tamaraipakkam anicut and between Poondi reservoir and Tamaraipakkam anicut.

In its earlier study for augmentation of water supply and flood mitigation in the city, the department had estimated that water demand in Chennai Metropolitan Area is likely to go up to 2,522 million litres a day (mld) by 2035. The deficit in water supply is likely to be nearly 1,000 mld then.

Such in-stream storage structures in the Kosasthalaiyar river would preserve water and sustain daily water supply throughout the year. Conservation of floodwater would reduce flooding in downstream areas and recharge groundwater in surrounding localities. Various aspects, including depth of storage in the chosen sites, regulator arrangements and storage capacity, would be covered in the study, said the officials.

Similarly, study would be carried out to create a riverine reservoir, with a tail-end regulator, across the Kosasthalaiyar river at Sadayankuppam-Edayanchavadi in north Chennai. This would act as flood cushion and help curtail seawater intrusion. It is estimated to store a minimum of 600 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. The study is expected to be completed in six months, the officials added.

