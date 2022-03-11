Feasibility study for Madurai MRTS to start soon

The work is likely to be completed in five months and the report will be sent to State govt

In a first step towards building a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) for Madurai, Chennai Metro Rail has awarded the contract for preparing a detailed feasibility report to Balaji Railroad Systems and the preliminary work has begun. This work is likely to be completed in five months and the report will be sent to the State government, which will take a call on the next step forward.

“The firm will primarily suggest what system to build for this city, how many years it may take to construct one, how it will help in mitigating traffic congestion and ease commuting for residents and the cost involved in the project,” a source said.

While Chennai has a full-fledged Metro Rail system, for tier II and tier III cities, the Union government has recommended building Metro Lite or Metro Neo, which costs substantially lower and fulfils the transport needs of the city. The State government had announced preparation of a detailed feasibility report last year.

Madurai was most likely to have a Metro Neo system, sources said. Nashik in Maharashtra is the first city in the country where Metro Neo has been planned. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Metro Neo is a system which will be equipped with rubber-tyred electric coaches or buses operating on overhead traction, designed for cities with 8,000-10,000 passengers per hour per direction (PHPDT).

This system is being considered and not the conventional metro because investment on it is less than half. If a heavy metro will cost about ₹200 crore per km, the government will have to spend around ₹70 crore per km for Metro Neo. Unlike a heavy metro system, this one will not have automatic fare collection gates or platform screen doors. Cutting down on constructing concourse levels (ticketing level) and reducing the platform height helps in trimming the cost.

In the past, trade associations and Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry have stressed the need for an MRTS for Madurai.