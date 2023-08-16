ADVERTISEMENT

Feasibility reports for Salem and Tiruchi mass rapid transit system to be ready soon

August 16, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The feasibility reports will suggest the mass rapid transit system best suited for the city and recommend the possible alignments, traffic demand, time period needed for building the system and a cost estimate as well

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail is likely to complete the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for mass rapid transit systems for Tiruchi and Salem in a few weeks.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the reports are nearing completion and it is possible to finish them by early next month. “We plan to visit Salem. Since there are quite a number of flyovers in Salem, we have to ensure that the alignment we propose doesn’t affect the existing structures in anyway. We can take some of the important decisions regarding the mass rapid transit system in Salem after the visit,” an official said.

The feasibility reports will suggest the mass rapid transit system best suited for the city and recommend the possible alignments, traffic demand, time period needed for building thesystem and a cost estimate as well. After the DFR is submitted, based on the consultations with stakeholders and the State government, a detailed project report will have to be prepared for the two cities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Chennai Metro Rail has been focusing on the phase II project work spanning 116 km and they have submitted the detailed project reports (DPR) for Coimbatore and Madurai last month. “Only if the State government approves the DPR, these projects can be posted for seeking funds and then taken up for construction,” an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US