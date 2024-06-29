Feasibility report for Bommasandra - Hosur Metro Rail connectivity to be ready shortly

At a time when the State government has announced an airport for Hosur, the feasibility report for building an inter-State Metro Rail network from Bommasandra to Hosur will be submitted to the government shortly.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a 20-km stretch has been planned between Bommasandra and Hosur and now that there is a plan to have an airport at Hosur, they are also thinking of adding a Metro station at the proposed airport. Some of the important locations where the train will make a stop, include Bommasandra, Attibele Industrial Area, Attibele, Zuzuvadi, Narayana Health Hospital, Chandapura, Hosur SIPCOT Phase I and Hosur Bus Stand.

“We are thinking of including a stop at airport as well now, since it will significantly help the air passengers travelling from and to Bengaluru. But if the station for the airport is added, then it could be difficult to have a station at SIPCOT. We will make some changes now and hold discussions with the officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited [BMRCL]. The report should be ready within two months and we will then submit it to the Tamil Nadu government,” an official said. The entire 20-km stretch will be an elevated corridor and it will be a Metro Rail system not Metro Lite or Metro Neo, the official added.

If the feasibility report is approved, then the detailed project report (DPR) will be preparted as the next step. The final list of stations to be built, cost break-up, time required for construction, environmental implications are some of the components that would be covered in the DPR. “It is not clear as yet whether the CMRL or the BMRCL will construct this project. The decision will be taken only after the DPR is finalised,” the official said.

