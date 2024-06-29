GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Feasibility report for Bommasandra - Hosur Metro Rail connectivity to be ready shortly

A 20-km stretch between Bommasandra and Hosur has been planned and now that there is a plan to have an airport at Hosur, officials are thinking of adding a Metro station at the proposed airport

Published - June 29, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At a time when the State government has announced an airport for Hosur, the feasibility report for building an inter-State Metro Rail network from Bommasandra to Hosur will be submitted to the government shortly.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a 20-km stretch has been planned between Bommasandra and Hosur and now that there is a plan to have an airport at Hosur, they are also thinking of adding a Metro station at the proposed airport. Some of the important locations where the train will make a stop, include Bommasandra, Attibele Industrial Area, Attibele, Zuzuvadi, Narayana Health Hospital, Chandapura, Hosur SIPCOT Phase I and Hosur Bus Stand.

“We are thinking of including a stop at airport as well now, since it will significantly help the air passengers travelling from and to Bengaluru. But if the station for the airport is added, then it could be difficult to have a station at SIPCOT. We will make some changes now and hold discussions with the officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited [BMRCL]. The report should be ready within two months and we will then submit it to the Tamil Nadu government,” an official said. The entire 20-km stretch will be an elevated corridor and it will be a Metro Rail system not Metro Lite or Metro Neo, the official added.

If the feasibility report is approved, then the detailed project report (DPR) will be preparted as the next step. The final list of stations to be built, cost break-up, time required for construction, environmental implications are some of the components that would be covered in the DPR. “It is not clear as yet whether the CMRL or the BMRCL will construct this project. The decision will be taken only after the DPR is finalised,” the official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.