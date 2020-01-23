Fearing anti-social elements, residents leave tenements

Plagued by the sale of ganja and the constant bother caused by a few anti-social elements, several residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements, at the AIR site in Ennore, want to vacate their houses. They claim that the police have not taken any action, despite repeated complaints.

The TNSCB’s AIR Site is located near Ennore and houses close to 3,000 families, mostly relocated from Kasimedu and the Flower Bazaar locality. “Ever since we came here, we have been troubled by the anti-social elements. One can see youngsters carrying weapons in autorickshaws, on the colony premises itself,” said a woman resident, who preferred anonymity.

She said that ganja and tablets were sold on the premises openly. “One can see teenagers sitting in a dazed state. These goons sell drugs even when the police patrol the locality. They do not fear law enforcers,” she added.

Though the Ennore police station will be shifted into the AIR premises soon, residents claim that this would be of no use. “Now alcohol is sold on the premises from 3 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. People drink and knock on the doors of random people and trouble them. Few residents lodged a complaint recently, but there was no action. This is how the police react to most complaints,” a resident also said.

Since they have lost their trust in the police, residents claim that till date, close to 35 families have moved out of the tenements, fearing the rowdies and the antics of drunkards who cause disturbances. “Many more want to leave the place, but are holding back due to their children’s education,” said S. Mani, a resident of the locality.

Residents fear that if they stay here for long, their children will also become addicts to the vices.

“There are many residents here whose children want to come up in life. Instead of creating facilities for development, the government has seized them from us. Our future appears bleak,” he added.