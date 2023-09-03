FCI wants more wheat and rice millers and processors to participate in e-auctions

September 03, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has called upon rice and wheat millers and processers in the State and Puducherry to actively participate in the auctions under open market sale scheme (OMSS) - Domestic. This is part of the FCI’s efforts to reduce prices of these essential commodities in the market.

A press release issued here from P. Muthumaran, general manager (region), FCI said that auctions are being held on a regular basis and in this tranch, 8,000 tonnes of wheat and 5,000 tonnes of rice are being offered at a base rate of ₹21.50/kg, ₹21.25/kg and ₹29.00/kg for FAQ wheat, URS wheat and rice respectively.

In the last two months out of 1.09 lakh tonnes offered in the State and Puducherry, only 0.38 lakh tonnes have been purchased by millers and processors. “Only if millers and processors procure rice and wheat, will prices reduce,” he explained.

An eligible bidder can bid for a minimum quantity of 10 tonnes to a maximum of 100 tonnes in case of wheat. In the case of rice, traders are eligible and can bid a minimum quantity of 10 tonnes and maximum quantity of 1,000 tonnes. Bidders must have valid FSSAI licence, GST / Trade Tax Registration, PAN and must declare their existing stock holding.

To know more about process of Empanelment/Registration of buyers, weekly e-Auctions, depot-wise quantity offered and terms and conditions, interested parties may log on to www.fci.gov.in , or http://www.valuejunction.in/fci.

A miller said that the maximum quantity that can be taken via auction is only 100 tonnes, which is very less. This cap on quantum that can be purchased and the restriction on stock limit is very inconvenient to millers and processers. “Since wheat consumption is very less in the State, there are not many small units and the large ones are not being allowed to take more than 100 tonnes per auction,” he added.