FCI retirees want SC orders to be implemented in issue pertaining to Central DA

March 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The retired employees of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have urged the Centre to implement a Supreme Court order given six years ago granting them Central Dearness relief and other benefits.

C. Murugesan, general secretary, Food Corporation of India Pensioners Association, said that the Apex Court had ordered that the food transferees, as they are called, should get Central Dearness Relief and other benefits on a par with Central government employees.

“We had joined the Food Department as Central government employees but were transferred to the FCI when the Corporation was formed. We were given an option under Sec.12 A of the FCI Act 1964 to either follow the rules of the FCI or those of the Government of India and the food transferees opted for the latter in matters of pension provident fund, leave and other terminal benefits,” he explained.

By 2009 all the food transferees in FCI had retired and they were drawing Central pension and Industrial dearness allowance. So to get the Central government dearness allowance, the retirees approached the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favour and directed the Centre to provide them with Central DA. Thereafter the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution has issued an order in February 2022 for pension revision on the basis of the 7th Central Pay Commission report.

However, the Chennai Pay and Accounts office sought clarification and wanted to know how they could issue revised pension with effect from 2016 as was being done in the case of Central government staff. “It has been over a year since the clarification was sought from the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution. And during this period, many persons have died without getting the pension revision benefits since most food transferees are in their late 70’s and 80’s. We have been running from pillar to post to get the orders implemented, but to no avail. We are wondering how long the Ministry will take to issue a simple clarification in the matter,“ he said.