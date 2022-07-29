Faulty streetlights on Palar bridge in Vellore repaired

Faulty LED streetlights on the Palar bridge have been repaired by the State Highways Department. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 29, 2022 22:23 IST

Faulty LED streetlights on the decades-old Palar bridge, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), were repaired by the State Highways Department that maintains the stretch.

This comes after the news report in The Hindu that highlighted the plight of hundreds of motorists and pedestrians in using the facility a few days ago. Immediately, a team of officials, including engineers, inspected the bridge, especially the carriageway towards Vellore where more than a dozen streetlights were not functioning.

The entire electrical wiring on the route was checked for disruption as cables of private networks are all tied on the lamp poles of the bridge. “It was an electrical fault due to rainwater seeping into one of the circuit boards on the stretch. Regular maintenance of these lights will be taken up,” said an official.