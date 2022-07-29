Chennai

Faulty streetlights on Palar bridge in Vellore repaired

Faulty LED streetlights on the Palar bridge have been repaired by the State Highways Department. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent VELLORE July 29, 2022 22:23 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:23 IST

Faulty LED streetlights on the decades-old Palar bridge, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), were repaired by the State Highways Department that maintains the stretch.

This comes after the news report in The Hindu that highlighted the plight of hundreds of motorists and pedestrians in using the facility a few days ago. Immediately, a team of officials, including engineers, inspected the bridge, especially the carriageway towards Vellore where more than a dozen streetlights were not functioning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The entire electrical wiring on the route was checked for disruption as cables of private networks are all tied on the lamp poles of the bridge. “It was an electrical fault due to rainwater seeping into one of the circuit boards on the stretch. Regular maintenance of these lights will be taken up,” said an official.      

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...