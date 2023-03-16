HamberMenu
Faulty destination board of Tirupati EMU leaves commuters confused

Instead of showing the destination as Tirupati, the train has Arakkanom in its digital display; while the regular commuters know the destination, many others miss the train

March 16, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of commuters proceeding from Chennai to destinations such as Tiruttani and Tirupati faced hardship because of the faulty display board in the electrical multiple unit (EMU) operated from the Moore Market Complex (MMC) suburban station.

While the EMU is operated till Tirupati, the display board in the suburban train shows Arakkonam. This made hundreds of commuters bound for Tiruttani and Tirupati unable to use this particular train service that starts at 7 a.m. daily.

It has a stop at Arakkonam. Regular commuters know that the train is bound for Tirupati but the others going beyond Arakkonam miss the train.

M. Murugesh, a resident of Alwarpet who takes the train regularly, said the resumption of the EMU train service to Tirupati after the COVID-19 pandemic was a welcome move but the display of Arakkonam as the destination in the train’s digital display resulted in several commuters missing the train.

The large digital display board and the announcement at the MMC station gives the destination as Tirupati and the regulars use the train promptly. Those who are not familiar with the route look at the destination board and miss the train. They have to wait for hours to take another train, he says. The problem is more pronounced during the festival seasons when thousands throng the Murugan temple in Tiruttani and the Tirumala-Tirupati temples, he said. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said although the train was bound to Tirupati, the train has a stop at Arakkonam and again it would proceed to Tirupati. He said directions had been issued to correct the destination board.

