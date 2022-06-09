Fatty liver clinic inaugurated

Radhakrishnan opens the facility at the Stanley Hospital

A fatty liver clinic was inaugurated at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

According to a press release, the clinic would cater to the increasing number of persons suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which was an emerging cause of liver disease in the country.

To mark the International NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis) Day, the hospital organised a public awareness programme to sensitise people about NASH, which was the second commonest cause of liver transplant in India. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inaugurated an exhibition on fatty liver organised by the Department of Medical Gastroenterology and the clinic on the occasion.

M.S. Revathy, head of Medical Gastroenterology, Stanley Hospital, elaborated on the burden of the disease, different strategies to mitigate modifiable risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and hyperlipidemia for disease prevention, and on various medical and surgical treatment modalities., the release said.