Fatty liver clinic inaugurated at GEM Hospital

April 24, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

GEM Hospital inaugurated a fatty liver clinic to help in diagnosing various liver issues.

The clinic was inaugurated by S. Asokan, Chief Executive Officer, GEM Hospital, Perungudi on Wednesday. He said it would help in providing advanced treatment and identifying diseases related to liver.

P. Senthilnathan of GEM Hospital said that the fatty liver clinic was being inaugurated as part of World Liver Day for which free liver camp was being held on the hospital premises from April 24 to May 4. An awareness campaign ‘Know Your Liver’ has been launched with a QR code, which people can scan to find answers. The hospital, as part of the liver camp, has a special package for conducting various tests, comprising fibroscan, liver function tests and ultra sound scan.

