Fathima’s father records statement

The special team, which was constituted to probe the unnatural death of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef, recorded the statement of her father Abdul Latheef on Saturday.

The death of the first-year MA Humanities student sparked protests from political parties and student organisations.

Mr. Latheef met the Chief Ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala and demanded a thorough probe, besides raising serious allegations against a professor. Following this, a special team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police C. Easwaramoorthy, was entrusted with the investigation. Members of the team met Mr. Latheef at his residence in Thousand Lights and heard his complaint. They recorded his statement for three hours on Saturday. Later, Mr. Latheef met City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan at his office in Vepery. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Latheef said the Commissioner heard him patiently and assured him that the probe will be expedited.

“Mr. Viswanathan told me that the investigation is progressing [by] treating my daughter Fathima as a girl from Tamil Nadu. The investigation will be expedited and appropriate action taken against those responsible in two days,” Mr. Latheef said.

