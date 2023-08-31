ADVERTISEMENT

Father’s kidney gives new lease of lilfe to 3-year-old boy weighing 9 kg

August 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old child, who weighed 9 kg, underwent a renal transplant at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the child from Cuddalore was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure at the age of nine months. He was treated with peritoneal dialysis. Due to high surgical and post-operative risk, children usually undergo renal transplant when they reach a weight of 15 kg. However, considering the child’s overall well-being and long-term benefits, a team of doctors, led by Sukanya Govindan, senior consultant Paediatric Nephrologist at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, here, and Anil Vaidya, director, Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, MGM Healthcare, decided that renal transplant was the best option for the child.

The child’s father was the organ donor. The procedure was performed at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals in July, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US