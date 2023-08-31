Father’s kidney gives new lease of lilfe to 3-year-old boy weighing 9 kg

August 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

A three-year-old child, who weighed 9 kg, underwent a renal transplant at a private hospital.

According to a press release, the child from Cuddalore was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure at the age of nine months. He was treated with peritoneal dialysis. Due to high surgical and post-operative risk, children usually undergo renal transplant when they reach a weight of 15 kg. However, considering the child’s overall well-being and long-term benefits, a team of doctors, led by Sukanya Govindan, senior consultant Paediatric Nephrologist at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals, here, and Anil Vaidya, director, Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, MGM Healthcare, decided that renal transplant was the best option for the child.

The child’s father was the organ donor. The procedure was performed at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals in July, the release said.