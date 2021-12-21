Chennai

Father, son killed in accident near Porur

Three persons, including a father and son, were killed in a road accident near Porur on Tuesday when their car dashed against a stationary truck.

The Poonamallee traffic police said Sankar, 60, his son Mahesh, 20, and Chinnaraj, 28, who hailed from Salem, were returning home at Mugalivakkam from Sabarimala. Mahesh, who was at the wheel when the accident occurred on Mount-Poonamallee Road, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died while being treated. Sankar and Chinnaraj, sitting at the back, died on the spot.


